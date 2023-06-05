The HOAXBUSTERS, SUNDAY, June 4, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dianna Ploss with Jim (HoloHoax Exposer) Rizoli, Joe (Minister of Hate) Rizoli, Diane (ala) King (Third Reich Advocate)
moneytreepublishing.com
inblackandwhite.net
******************
Audio: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/joriz/episodes/2023-06-05T10_50_44-07_00
******************
Saturday: https://speakfreeradio.com/category/podcasts/hoaxbusters/
******************
(Sun Summary Provided by Joe Rizoli)1. Joe’s "Nazi" Helmet2. Hell’s Angels3. 8:30 min, Scott Lively and Lisa4. 19 min live call in5. 22 min Scott Lively’s book,"The Pink Swastika" nonsense, Co-written by a JEW6. 29 min USS Liberty7. 35 min, Vaccine companies in MA8. 49 min Georgie boy video, whatever happened to Macho men? Just asking..9. 56 min Making tea for Joe10. 58 min, Megyn Kelly, will no longer do the pronoun bullshit.11. 59 min in Burkardt death12. Diana's Lawsuit against the Police – they stood by as she was assaulted on public streets in Swampscott, MA13. Joe’s April 10 case vs Sarah McKeon/School Superintendent, Robert Trembaly cowardly bullshit answer, says her assault was "free speech" her "Constitutional" right.14. 1 hr 40 min live call in15. 1 hr 52 min Australia "Nazi" Salute16. 1 hr 56 min, Holocaust Musuem in Toledo17. 2hr 4 min, Banning the Bible in schools in Utah
Recommended Channels
BITCHUTE - Jim Rizoli - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kDHBE5vylTdI/
GOYIM TV - HOLOTRUTHER - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2244538652/Holotruther/videos
WORLDTRUTH - JimRizoli -https://worldtruthvideos.website/@JimRizoli
BRIGHTEON - RizoliTV - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jimrizoli
UGETUBE: https://ugetube.com/@nosixmillion
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@RizoliTV:d
******************
Recommended Videos/Links
**** E. Michael Jones devastates the Holocaust
https://ugetube.com/watch/confronting-the-truth-about-wwii_zA1msqnJ2D3VxAB.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kDHBE5vylTdI/
**** Joe's BitChute videos: https://www.BitChute.com/channel/aErQDXgmf3tO/
**** https://www.voy.com/241653/
The Holocaust™ — An Indispensable Ideological Weapon https://justpaste.it/7zupf @anonymous
Holocaust links to keep you busy: http://colchestercollection.com??/subjects??/holocaust??.html
Holocaust Deprogramming Course: https://ia801707.us.archive.org??/26??/items??/holo??-deprogramming??-course??/Holo??%20Deprogramming??%20Course??%20??.pdf