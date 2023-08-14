A Massive Crime Against Humanity - Dr. Naomi Wolf - Freedom Alive® Ep76

Big Pharma was illegally experimenting on children with an average of four adverse events per child. Yet, they kept pushing the drugs as safe and effective. Pfizer wanted to hide the truth about the COVID shots for 75 years. But thanks to a court order, the 55,000 Pfizer documents are now public. Dr. Naomi Wolf, the co-founder and CEO of DailyClout, and her team of 3500 volunteer medical and legal experts, have combed through every page. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive,® Dr. Wolf shares many of the horrific facts the drug company never wanted the public to know.

