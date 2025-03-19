BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alien Enemies Act: Why James Madison DIDN'T Oppose it
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 6 months ago

"With respect to alien enemies, no doubt has been intimated as to the federal authority over them." That was James Madison, referring to the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 - an act he saw as constitutional while rejecting the rest of the Alien and Sedition Acts. In this episode, you’ll learn what the act actually says, why Madison defended it while opposing the others, and how narrowly it applies in practice.

Path to Liberty: March 19, 2025

Keywords
constitutionimmigrationhistoryjames madisonfounders10th amendmentalien and sedition actsdeportationsalien enemies actalien enemies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy