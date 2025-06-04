The Forgotten Resolutions That Actually Started Independence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On June 7, 1776, Richard Henry Lee stood before the Continental Congress with a resolution declaring that the united colonies were free and independent states, and that all political connection between them and Great Britain was “totally dissolved.” It also called for foreign alliances and a plan that would become the Articles of Confederation. The Lee Resolution was the culmination of a series of revolutionary measures that had already begun secession from the British Empire. This is the story behind the Declaration of Independence that most people never learn about.
Path to Liberty: June 4, 2025