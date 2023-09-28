Truth Bomb Dropped on Biden Crime Syndicate in Impeachment Hearings

The US House of Representatives today held its first impeachment inquiry hearing. The House has begun the legal process to determine if there is sufficient evidence to warrant the introduction of articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Today’s impeachment hearing follows yesterday’s stunning press conference held by Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee released to the public a vast trove of documents that Republicans say incriminate President Biden, his son Hunter, his brother James, and other members of the Biden family in an influence-peddling scheme that operated for decades.





Today’s TruNews will be devoted to reporting the news about the Biden impeachment hearings because the corporate controlled news media will not tell the American people the truth about Joe Biden. Most likely, you will not see anywhere else all the material we will show you today.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.

Airdate 9/28/23





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf