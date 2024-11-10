BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
German Officials Expose Covid Crimes
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
122 views • 7 months ago

People worldwide are finally awake... even my neighbors, family and friends are agreeing with me now. The WEF Globalist have lost... because they lost their power over the narrative.

In this video you will see ‘good’ German officials exposing the sneaky pandemic lies and propaganda of their government and other governments… who were no doubt controlled by fear or given financial incentives… in order to follow the ‘unelected’ WEF Globalist narrative and scripts… in order to usher in the toxic C19 depopulation bioweapon shots… rolled out to the global population in the spring of 2021. Since then, millions and millions have been injured… and millions and millions have died… far more died in the last four years… than died in the holocaust in Nazi Germany in the 1930’s and 40’s. THIS WAS A ‘GLOBAL’ HOLOCAUST! PERIOD!

I love you all. Hang in there. Times are tough… but we have a STRONG GOD… WHO HEARS THE CRIES OF HIS SAINTS, HIS CHILDREN WHO LOVE HIM. In the end… we know… GOD WINS! So, hand tight onto Christ! Follow Him! Abide in Him! He is the way, the truth and the life! No one comes to the Father but by Him! He loves you so much! Amen & Amen!

Much love in Christ,

Carol

newswhistle blowergerman officialsexpose covid crimesglobalist lost controlover narrativethus globalist lost their power over the peoplegood triumphs over evil
