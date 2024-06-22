Summer’s Here! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s been a busy week, especially on Thursday when I was able to get a lot done. Join me and Haru as we tend our garden, go out shopping and enjoy our daily walks in beautiful Kamakura, Japan. 🎌
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll