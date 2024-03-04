InfoWars - G. Edward Griffin explains how a world government under a collectivist model will crush individualism - 2-16-2011

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This 2011 video produced by InfoWars is an interview with G. Edward Griffin that blows the whole 'false left-right paradigm' wide open in his explanation of the federal reserve banking fraud, and it's ties to historic feudalism as the roots of modern collectivism which drives our modern political systems today. Enjoy... ~JT.