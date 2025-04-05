© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #433
1. Mark Carney calls a quick election for Canada (April 18)
2. Founder of the Sterling Institute of Relationship, Justin Sterling, dies
3. BBC puts out shameful, poorly researched TV against the Manosphere called “Adolescence”
4. Reporter “accidentally” included on call with High Ranking members of White House (Signalgate)
5. Donald Trump Section
A) FEMA is being gutted, and emergency services are being sent back to the states. (California).
B) NPR and PBS are getting defunded
C) CDC, HHS & FDA are getting cutbacks in staff
6. FBI Section
A) Ray Epps sentenced (Parole)
B) Epstein Video files released to every regional office
YouTube for Rumble Patreon Link
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts