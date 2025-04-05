Red Pill Nation Hangout #433

1. Mark Carney calls a quick election for Canada (April 18)

2. Founder of the Sterling Institute of Relationship, Justin Sterling, dies

3. BBC puts out shameful, poorly researched TV against the Manosphere called “Adolescence”

4. Reporter “accidentally” included on call with High Ranking members of White House (Signalgate)

5. Donald Trump Section

A) FEMA is being gutted, and emergency services are being sent back to the states. (California).

B) NPR and PBS are getting defunded

C) CDC, HHS & FDA are getting cutbacks in staff

6. FBI Section

A) Ray Epps sentenced (Parole)

B) Epstein Video files released to every regional office





