Russia, unlike Ukraine, doesn't leave its own brothers behind. A Russian soldier was wounded, lost and stranded on the front lines. The RAF evac team searched all night for him but it was difficult because he was hiding under a camouflaged thermal blanket to protect himself against Ukrainian drones. Eventually we found him and sent a rescue unit, the unit crawled for almost a kilometer and dragged our wounded soldier to safety, after which he received medical treatment. Heroes saving heroes. Just another day at the office for the RAF.