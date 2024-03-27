Mystery Of The Nephilim Revealed

The book of Genesis in the Bible contains the account of beings known as the Nephilim, also called Giants. These were the legendary heroic characters of the ancient world, the offspring of the union between the sons of God and the daughters of men.

Today there is much speculation among Christians about the origin of the Nephilim. Who were these ancient legendary sons of God? Were they simply human beings, or could they have had a demonic origin, could they have been the hybrid offspring of the union between human women and fallen angels?

In this study we examine evidence from the Bible, from the Book of Enoch and from Archaeology to discover the true origin of the Nephilim.

Join us as the mystery of the Nephilim is revealed!

