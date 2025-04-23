A Living Sacrifice Romans 12 1 8 Morning Manna - Apr 22, 2025

In this teaching, Rick and Doc begin Romans chapter 12, highlighting the shift from theological doctrine to practical Christian living. They emphasize presenting our lives as living sacrifices to God, not through outward ritual, but through daily choices, attitudes, and actions that reflect holiness and gratitude. The lesson deeply explores the renewing of the mind and the transformation that aligns believers with God’s perfect will. They also address how each member of Christ’s body has distinct gifts and functions, encouraging humility, sober self-assessment, and unity in purpose. Rick shares personal reflections about leaving behind news commentary to focus fully on teaching and evangelism, aligning more deeply with his God-given calling. The episode concludes with an exhortation to discover, embrace, and operate within one's spiritual gifts to glorify God and edify the church.

Topics Covered

Living sacrifices and spiritual worship in the New Covenant

The transformation of the mind and rejecting conformity to the world

Humility and sober thinking in light of God's grace

The unity and diversity of the Body of Christ

Understanding and using spiritual gifts faithfully

Personal testimonies on following God's plan through obedience and trust

Scripture References

Romans 12:1 – "present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God" Romans 12:2 – "be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind" Romans 12:3 – "not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think" Romans 12:4 – "all members have not the same office" Romans 12:5 – "we, being many, are one body in Christ" Romans 12:6 – "Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us" Romans 12:7 – "Or ministry, let us wait on our ministering" Romans 12:8 – "he that giveth, let him do it with simplicity; he that ruleth, with diligence"















