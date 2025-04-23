BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Living Sacrifice Romans 12 1 8 Morning Manna - Apr 22, 2025
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 4 months ago

In this teaching, Rick and Doc begin Romans chapter 12, highlighting the shift from theological doctrine to practical Christian living. They emphasize presenting our lives as living sacrifices to God, not through outward ritual, but through daily choices, attitudes, and actions that reflect holiness and gratitude. The lesson deeply explores the renewing of the mind and the transformation that aligns believers with God’s perfect will. They also address how each member of Christ’s body has distinct gifts and functions, encouraging humility, sober self-assessment, and unity in purpose. Rick shares personal reflections about leaving behind news commentary to focus fully on teaching and evangelism, aligning more deeply with his God-given calling. The episode concludes with an exhortation to discover, embrace, and operate within one's spiritual gifts to glorify God and edify the church.

Topics Covered

  • Living sacrifices and spiritual worship in the New Covenant

  • The transformation of the mind and rejecting conformity to the world

  • Humility and sober thinking in light of God's grace

  • The unity and diversity of the Body of Christ

  • Understanding and using spiritual gifts faithfully

  • Personal testimonies on following God's plan through obedience and trust

Scripture References

  1. Romans 12:1 – "present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God"

  2. Romans 12:2 – "be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind"

  3. Romans 12:3 – "not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think"

  4. Romans 12:4 – "all members have not the same office"

  5. Romans 12:5 – "we, being many, are one body in Christ"

  6. Romans 12:6 – "Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us"

  7. Romans 12:7 – "Or ministry, let us wait on our ministering"

  8. Romans 12:8 – "he that giveth, let him do it with simplicity; he that ruleth, with diligence"





Keywords
2025morning mannaa living sacrifice romans12 1 8apr 22
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy