The fighters of the PMC "Wagner" are returning from Belarus to Russia, to Kursk.

Who dies first is a faggot! We are driving to Kursk, to kill faggots. It will be hot but we will have a Fire extinguisher.

From @condottieros, shared by "Akhmat" Special Forces Commander Apti Alaudinov:

Just confirmed: when the 'elite' 82nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces encountered the "Aid" Special Forces unit from the Russian Ministry of Defense in Sudzha, they decided to retreat. But not all of them. Some were left lying along the river. "Aid" has no losses.

Tonight, Wagner veterans' units will also join the fight, sharing the challenging front with "Pyatnashka."

There's no need to speculate further. Friday and the weekend will reveal everything. We'll see who is capable of what.

"I want to repeat once again, as I wrote about this yesterday. No one writing about the situation on the Kursk front has accurate information about what's happening. Based on personal experience, brutal battles and breakthroughs by the Ukrainians usually unfold like this: a maneuverable armored group rushes along empty roads, reaches a settlement, it's spotted, and then reports come in that the settlement is under enemy control. This is what is famously known as "slonyachka." The armored group itself might retreat after a couple of minutes, but rumors and arrows on maps start to grow alarmingly.

At a time when the front lacks necessary density, such maneuvers are quite possible. At this stage of the war, a fierce battle often involves a clash between a small armored group and fighters at a strongpoint, or a meeting engagement between armored groups. Competent fighters at the strongpoint open fire with everything they have, the armored group retaliates and retreats. If the fighters are inexperienced and the commander is weak, a couple of armored vehicles can scatter a few platoons or even a company. However, experienced fighters can destroy or drive off such armored groups with just a couple of squads.

Artillery fire in such situations is largely ineffective; the gun simply may not have time to be aimed, and there may not be any "eyes" on the target at that moment. A static front is much better suited for this. The more experienced and battle-hardened fighters appear on the Kursk front, the fewer such maneuvers the Ukrainians will attempt. On the other hand, the less they move around, the more they'll dig in and hide their equipment in forested areas. The current situation is such that competent ATGM/FPV crews, tank crews, and experienced soldiers can capture a lot of trophies, while unskilled and inexperienced fighters might suffer heavy losses."