⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 14th and 44th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkovka and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

Three attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 63rd Mechanised, 77th Airmobile, and 1st National Guard brigades were repelled close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 355 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, and one BM-21 Grad MLRS were eliminated.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces units took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on the 79th, 80th air assault, 46th Airmobile, 24th Mechanised brigades of the AFU and 4th National Guard Brigade close to Spornoye, Konstantinovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 340 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer, as well as Nota electronic warfare station.

As a result of active actions, the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on the 3rd Assault Brigades, 24th, 110th mechanised brigades of the AFU and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Mayorsk, Novgorodskoye, Semyonovka, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Russian troops also repelled ten counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 68th, 71st jaeger, 142nd Infantry, 23rd, 100th, 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Keramik, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Solovyevo, and Netailovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 360 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, five pick-up trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one Czech-made 152-mm DANA M2 self-propelled gun, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and defeated the units of the 58th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and 128th Territorial Defence Brigades near Staromayorskoye and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 106th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️ The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on manpower of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Mikhailovka and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated one engagement radar of the S-300PT surface-to-air missile system and one launching vehicle of the German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system have been neutralised. In addition, the Balovoye oil base was hit by fuel supplies for AFU military personnel, as well as enemy manpower and hardware in 102 areas.



▫️Air defence systems shot down 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs during the day.

📊 In total, 593 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,713 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,908 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,278 combat vehicles of multiple rocket launcher systems, 9,276 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,457 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.