Zelensky reported that a Russian drone allegedly attacked the sarcophagus of the very fourth power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant last night.

According to the enemy, the shelter was "seriously damaged," but the radiation level was not elevated.

Russia's reply:

Russia is not attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy infrastructure, said Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

He also noted that any claims about Moscow’s involvement in such strikes are a provocation and a fabrication.

Ukraine claims that a Russian drone attacked the destroyed power unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not increase.

Reply from nuclear power expert, says Ukraine did it:

The purpose of Ukraine's strike on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is to demonstrate Russia's allegedly aggressive intentions and irresponsibility from the point of view of nuclear safety, nuclear energy expert Renat Karchaa told Zvezda. Attacking nuclear facilities is taboo for the Russian Federation.

"A malicious and primitive provocation occurred from the point of view of causing serious reputational risks to the Russian Federation"

More: Kiev will try to disrupt the dialogue that has started between Russia and the United States through sabotage and terrorism - Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large for Russia's Foreign Ministry

Original channel where video was found, their comment:

In light of tonight's strike on the Chernobyl NPP, we would like to remind everyone that at the end of January, we warned about Ukraine's growing desperation. With the new Trump administration incoming, we noted that they would resort to nuclear provocations to disrupt negotiations.

Another Comment about video:

The video posted by Zelensky, claiming to show a "Russian drone strike" on the Chernobyl NPP, is clearly manipulated, with several cuts visible. Notably, about 9 seconds are missing during the explosions.

Next time, when you cut the video, please also crop it to remove the timestamps.



