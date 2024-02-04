The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 190: "Family Feud déjà vu!" with Wayne Hill

Wayne Hill shares his view that "what is happening in the OKGOP is a nationwide issue -- some are calling it a 'splintering of the party from within'". Who will survive the current "family feud"? We also discuss the legitimate recent "censure resolution" of Senator James Lankford. Visit okgrassroots.com for more information.





