Russian "Lancets", Kamikaze UAV compilation

🇷🇺🇺🇦 "Lancets", of course, is one of the main discoveries of the past year, which continues with it's unique shots of the destruction of Ukrainian artillery.
In February alone, and only by these Russian-made kamikaze drones, almost 40 units of Ukrainian artillery of various types were destroyed in the direction of Kremennaya. More than two divisions.
Source @Intel Slava Z