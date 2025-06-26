BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE - Second Day -- Why did Trump Really bomb Iran??!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! Day two of the Galactic Wisdom Conference – Discussion with psychic medium Dr. Carolyn White and myself on why Trump really ordered the bombing of Iran, with war as a way to reduce the Earth’s population. The Conference is still available at www.galacticwisdomconference.com For only $25 you can listen to some of the world’s most famous scientists, psychics, and healers on how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! But we will never create a better planet if we are fighting all the time, so I hope a way for peace can be found for this beautiful Earth! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.tedmahr.com

trumpspiritualityconferencenew earthiran israel war
