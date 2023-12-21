Create New Account
Revelation Redpill EP40- God's Handiwork in the Skies, Revealing the Bethlehem Star
Resistance Chicks
Why do we celebrate the birth of Jesus in December when he was most likely born in November? Didn't the wisemen visit Jesus as a toddler? Genesis tells us that God put the sun, moon, and stars to light the sky and give us direction as to times and seasons. And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs and seasons, and for days and years: and let them be for lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth: Genesis 1:14-19 The greatest heavenly sky sign was the Star that held it's place over Bethlehem to guide the wise men to the one who would be born Messiah of the world. God has a symphony in the sky and when we know the notes we can hear His Divine music. Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-40/

Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


