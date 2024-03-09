BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How China Forced me to Criticise China - I have no choice
Loves Greatness com
Loves Greatness com
12 views • 03/09/2024

Support Sasha and I on Patreon:


 / serpentza

Bitcoin - bc1qxfjp2t6x5dpslv59u0jl89m6k643hcn8h2jsvp

Ethereum - 0x6Da150a2A8529110017Ed4db68B3dF0084900280

Paypal: https://paypal.me/serpentza


DOCUMENTARY LINKS:


Conquering China Boxset SPECIAL:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...


Conquering Southern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...


Conquering Northern China:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...


Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...


For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST



 / advchina


For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST



 • Chinese People Won't Talk To Me...


For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST



 / serpentza


Join me on Facebook:


 / winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za

chinaccpproblemsserpentza
