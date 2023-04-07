Yevgeniy Prigozhin Confirmed 'Wagner' Fighting for the Railway Station in Bakhmut - ENG SUBS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yevgeniy Prigozhin confirmed "Wagner" fighting for the railway station in Bakhmut
Good comments found about this:
Multiple reports coming, Russian ground force and paratroopers are protecting flanks of the Bakhmut while Wagner are engaging central areas
It should be remembered that he is talking about Bakhmut Central station, not to be confused with Bakhmut 1 station that already being taken a few days ago.
Couple of days ago, he said, Surovokin was the head of Bakhmut operation.