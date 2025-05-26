Barbara Lamb on Hybrids and the Prime Directive - Part 3 of 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hybrid ET Human Beings
• Barbara introduces the topic of ET human hybrids, explaining their creation through the combination of human and extraterrestrial genetics.
• She describes the process of hybridization, including the removal of fetuses from human mothers and their growth in extraterrestrial tanks.
• Barbara discusses the role of human mothers and fathers in raising hybrid children and the emotional responses of parents to their hybrid offspring.
• She shares examples of hybrids living on spacecraft and the occasional visits of hybrids to their human parents.
• Barbara emphasizes the importance of hybrids in the extraterrestrial agenda and their potential role in humanity's future.
Barbara Lamb's Work and Future Plans
• Barbara mentions her book for children, "Kids Adventures with ET Friends in Space," and its role in helping children understand their experiences.
• They talk about the potential for more schools and workshops for star kids and the need for better recognition and support for these children.
• Barbara expresses her hope for continued collaboration and the importance of raising awareness about extraterrestrial beings and their impact on humanity.
