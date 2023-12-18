Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spirit Warrior Wisdom - Building Heart Based Communities For The Age Of Enlightenment
channel image
Holistic Health Coaching
7 Subscribers
15 views
Published 2 months ago

This is the first episode of our brand new podcast: Spirit Warrior Wisdom. Where we discuss how military strategy and martial arts philosophy can be used in prosocial ways, to build and lead the world in the direction of enlightenment.

In this episode, Holistic Health and Fitness Coach Arriale Starbird is joined by Stefan Verstappen, Kung Fu master and author of 7 books. Preparedness and survival skills instructor. They discuss the importance of building heart based communities.

https://youtu.be/Dmfvd7cb7Vk

#SpiritWarrior #WarriorWay #WarriorWisdom #SpiritWarriorWisdom #Spirituality #enlightenment #holistichealth #communities #love #relationships

Keywords
healthlife coachspiritualityholistic healthmental healthhealthy lifestyleresetnutritionistshamanic healingstrength trainingpersonal trainerfitness coachholistic health coachlean muscle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket