Spirit Warrior Wisdom - Building Heart Based Communities For The Age Of Enlightenment

This is the first episode of our brand new podcast: Spirit Warrior Wisdom. Where we discuss how military strategy and martial arts philosophy can be used in prosocial ways, to build and lead the world in the direction of enlightenment.

In this episode, Holistic Health and Fitness Coach Arriale Starbird is joined by Stefan Verstappen, Kung Fu master and author of 7 books. Preparedness and survival skills instructor. They discuss the importance of building heart based communities.

https://youtu.be/Dmfvd7cb7Vk

#SpiritWarrior #WarriorWay #WarriorWisdom #SpiritWarriorWisdom #Spirituality #enlightenment #holistichealth #communities #love #relationships