Arson Driven Wildfires Being Used As Catalyst For Canadian FEMA - Problem Reaction Solution
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
199 views • 06/11/2023

During the most catastrophic forest fires in all of Canadian history, experienced local firefighters are being side-lined. Retired forestry technician Peter MacIsaac, put together an experienced team of firefighters with over two hundred years of experience. He contacted the government and offered to volunteer their support. But they were denied.

While the government lets Canada burn, they blame Climate Change. But other than all the fires, nothing significant has changed. And the massive amount of wildfires just started a few years ago. So what happened?

🎥 Watch: June 7, 2023 All Of South Quebec Simultaneously Erupted In Flames - Greg Reese, reporting for InfoWars

On Rumble https://rumble.com/v2sqn7m-june-7-2023-all-of-south-quebec-simultaneously-erupted-in-flames.html

On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/0675b40d-c526-42f8-9cb6-e63eab64b280 

nwonew world orderfemacanadadewarsonproblem reaction solutionwildfiresglobalist crime syndicatecollaborative populace
