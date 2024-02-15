Ohio sheriff relays AND responds to FBI warning given to National Sheriff's Association

Finally someone is doing proactive things about the invasion of our country, our counties and communities. This sheriff may not be perfect, but he certainly is blazing a good trail worth following for the 3,081 sheriffs in the USofA.

Our job is to help inspire them to do their jobs well... and offer to help in ways they can capitalize on. Your job is to share this with friends who will go on to share it with county officials and your county sheriff.