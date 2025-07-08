3 - The Fake Episode

Episode 3 of UotUs – The Fake Episode - starts with Terence ranting so much at fake science that he forgets to introduce three fellow Unknowns new to the podcast: Brew See, Michael and Big Perm.

Then the Unknowns try to get their teeth into the barely digestible gristly topic that is fake food. And our conclusion – after agreeing that James Garfield is our favourite lazy president - is that it is a much better idea to let goats, sheep and cows turn inedible plant matter into tasty food. Better that than rely on the fake meat, GMOs and cricket burgers being peddled by Bill Gates and his fellow globalists.

There follows a quick vox pop on pox, and Brew See reminds us that flu viral lives matter. Oh, and Toons takes another pot-shot at libertarianism.

We wrap up with another word or two about the Georgia Guidestones (hurray!) and a reminder to everyone to make friends with your local farmer and thereby ensure your supply of healthy, nutritious food for any SHTF scenarios to come.

Useful links discussed in today’s show:



⁠Swipe Right Rehab⁠ – Jackye’s other podcast, co-hosted with her friend Gianna on the perils and pitfalls of online dating.

⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠- our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ – freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

⁠Carbonated Concepts⁠ - Michael’s other podcast where he and co-hosts discuss “discuss life sports and everything in between with a little spice”

The “Ministry of Truth” on ⁠The Georgia Guidestones⁠ (again!);

A more conspiratorial/realistic take on the ⁠Georgia Guidestones⁠.

We don’t really do social media as individuals: we are Unknowns after all. But you can contact our group via:

Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;

Email – ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130





