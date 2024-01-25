Child Abduction Video 1 -- INTRODUCTION and SEPARATING CHILDREN

The brilliant work of Dee McLachlan - she has finally released her heart-wrenching research in a book! The Australian State-led Child Protection Services (I call them Child Trafficking Services), the Police and the Children’s Magistrates and Family Courts and all the psychiatrists and psychologists and child workers in this field are the criminal cabal! The system is not broken -

It is working as per its design- the pedophiles that work for the legal establishment are in the majority now and they relish in taking children off protective parents and placing them with perpetrators. The majority are either pedophiles, perverts or perpetrators that enjoy the destruction of children and loving parents. This website and book contain information that should become very familiar to all of you. The Government criminal cabal is about to get even more insane in the coming years with forced extractions of children from loving parents. There are certain strategies that I am happy to talk to you about as to how to avoid being targeted especially if your spouse or partner is an abusive parent. Will do more on that during the year.

But the majority of people working for these establishments are criminal and cabalistic and absolutely get a kick out of knowing that children are being sexually abused. It is sick stuff!