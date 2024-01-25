Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Child Abduction Video 1 -- INTRODUCTION and SEPARATING CHILDREN
channel image
StayingAwake
181 Subscribers
23 views
Published a month ago

Child Abduction Video 1 -- INTRODUCTION and SEPARATING CHILDREN

The brilliant work of Dee McLachlan - she has finally released her heart-wrenching research in a book! The Australian State-led Child Protection Services (I call them Child Trafficking Services), the Police and the Children’s Magistrates and Family Courts and all the psychiatrists and psychologists and child workers in this field are the criminal cabal! The system is not broken -
It is working as per its design- the pedophiles that work for the legal establishment are in the majority now and they relish in taking children off protective parents and placing them with perpetrators. The majority are either pedophiles, perverts or perpetrators that enjoy the destruction of children and loving parents. This website and book contain information that should become very familiar to all of you. The Government criminal cabal is about to get even more insane in the coming years with forced extractions of children from loving parents. There are certain strategies that I am happy to talk to you about as to how to avoid being targeted especially if your spouse or partner is an abusive parent. Will do more on that during the year.

But the majority of people working for these establishments are criminal and cabalistic and absolutely get a kick out of knowing that children are being sexually abused. It is sick stuff!

Keywords
child abduction video 1introduction andseparating children

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket