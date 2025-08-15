VACCINES: 300 YEARS OF FAITH, FEAR AND FRAUD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del sits down with Dr. Peter McCullough and author John Leake to discuss their new book, “Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.” They trace 300 years of vaccine ideology, uncovering the fear, faith, and fraud behind mass vaccination, from smallpox to COVID, and challenge the ethics of “accepted casualties” in the war on disease.