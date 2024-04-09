I Watched the Solar Eclipse - and Elon Musk branded it!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I watched the solar eclipse yesterday from a nice spot in Ohio near the center of the path. It was an awesome experience!
Every solar and lunar eclipse is a matter of the crossing of circles, which a symbol that has plenty of meaning. Elon Musk exploited that by branding a video of it with his communication platform's branding. Yes, it's an occult ritual, plus there's the literal occulting of the sun.
