Raytheon Corporation video Demonstration - of Tactics Using its ADM-160B MALD Decoy Missile - in Combination with AGM-88 HARM anti-Radar Missiles, and Striking Targets

Video demonstration from Raytheon Corporation of the tactics of using its ADM-160B MALD decoy missile in combination with AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles and striking targets.





- So, initially, ADM-160B MALD decoy missiles are launched in the direction of the alleged positions of the air defense system, imitating real missiles or aircraft and diverting air defense to themselves.





- Further, anti-radar AGM-88 HARMs are launched at the identified air defense and radar positions to defeat them.





- And only after that strikes are carried out on the planned targets, which are now deprived of dense air defense cover.