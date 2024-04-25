Science is not medicine! What would I say to President Trump?

Clay Clark: What would you say to President Trump? If you were in the White House today, on the other side of the election? What would you say to him?

Dr Judy Mikovits: I would, first of all, thank him for draining the swamp. You see, we were up to our ears in alligators. So we had to drain the swamp before we could do anything. I would say thank you. And I fully appreciate his words, because I appreciate that he got captured, if you will, in 2019 in September, before they rolled out COVID, they had one more guy to get and that was Trump, and what I mean by that was deceive trick, you know, where other advisors went to him and confuse him and deceive him. So he made a mistake. He signed the universal flu vaccine. And I believe that's also something that David Martin’s told us all about. So warp speed, but he was very clever in his words, because warp speed in science is an oxymoron. Science, and this comes from our book Ending Plague, science takes a very long time.

Science is not medicine. We don't understand how to apply discoveries until we have technologies to measure them. And so now we have the technologies to measure them. That's true science. And then we can actually, in a scientific way with data; I've never once in my entire life used a statistical program, or any opinion of anybody else. You either got the data and you show me the data, or we'll fight about it until you can. This is my relationship with Dr. Frank Ruscetti, and you'll hear that in our book club... (drjudysbookclub.com)

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/17/2024

