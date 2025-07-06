Combat Lasers to counter Ukrainian UAVs - part 2

Recently, there have been more and more examples of the use of combat lasers to counter Ukrainian UAVs. So far, the main targets have been not FPV drones, but relatively large unmanned aerial vehicles.

For example, in May, footage was released of the successful use of a laser system mounted on a vehicle. Visually, it resembled the Chinese SilentHunter development with minor design changes.

In June, a video of tests of another unnamed system emerged, demonstrating downed aircraft, and recently - tests at a training ground of the "Posokh" 3 kW system, which hit a target at a distance of 500 m.

🖍Until recently, combat lasers were considered an "expensive toy", but the progress in the development of UAVs has led to them being increasingly seen as an effective means of countering drones of various types.

🚩While they have not yet seen widespread distribution, in the current realities this is a matter of time. It will start with the protection of stationary objects, and then the development of serial laser defense systems against FPV drones will not be far off, and such developments are already underway.

📌The development of UAVs followed a similar path, and the same will happen with lasers - they will transition from the concept of monstrous products for intercepting missiles to relatively portable systems for the most relevant tasks.

#weapons #Russia

