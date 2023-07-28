BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Announcing Patriot Pre-K Launch, Online Anti-Woke Learning Environment for Children
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
52 followers
Follow
07/28/2023

Hi friends - I'm SO THRILLED to share this news with you! After going back and forth, and with my husband's help I think we have this thing down and can start recording and putting out related content.

I'm going to be launching Patriot Pre-K - an interactive, online learning experience for children.
This project is near and dear to my heart. I graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in early childhood education and taught preschool, pre-k and kindergarten for 8 years.
After standing up for my own medical freedom I was fired from the job I loved. I LOVED each and everyone of the HUNDREDS of boys and girls in my classrooms over the years. And since leaving, I've missed it EVERY SINGLE DAY.
During the last of those eight years, I was faced with something that made me very uncomfortable. In 2021, I was handed an LGBT curriculum overview for "Pride Month" pushed by the company I was employed with. THIS isn't why I wanted to teach and this DEFINITELY wasn't what I WANTED to teach. That's when I KNEW something had to change.
Anyone can be a keyboard warrior - but to make a difference, you need to be involved at a local level (Thank you, Gen Flynn for the advice). #PatriotPreK will focus on age appropriate curriculum surrounding a classical American education with our founding principles.
My mission with #PatriotPreK is to create a fun, interactive virtual environment for children, four years old to second grade (or older if they enjoy the content!) that will be opposite of the agenda that's being pushed behind the closed doors of the public indoctrination classrooms across America.
We're going to learn about our country, about our founding fathers and about American heroes. We'll learn and recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" at the beginning of every show - just like I did in my classroom each morning, with all my kids.
And each episode will end in a small quick prayer. Children can pray with me, listen along or don't have to participate at all. But each #PatriotPreK will start and end with the building blocks of our American foundation.
We'll have read alongs with books like "Plot against the King" by Kash Patel or "Johnny the Walrus" by Matt Walsh in addition to all of the traditional childhood favorites ( ... stay tuned for books from Patriot PreK!)
We will learn about our county's founding and have fun along the way with appropriate, educational and fun activities.
Patriot PreK will be uploaded to YouTube • Brighteon • Bitchute • Rumble and I will post all video links, curriculum and activities you can do at home with your little patriot, to the Facebook page
Https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095392563806&mibextid=ZbWKwL
PLEASE share with all your Patriot and Freedom loving friends !!
Keywords
educationpatriotantiwokeprek
