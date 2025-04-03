BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Christian Oesch-"Unraveling the Enigma: An Analytical Investigation into Mysterious Threads"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
5 views • 5 months ago

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, April 3, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Christian Oesch

Topic: Unraveling the Enigma: An Analytical Investigation into Mysterious Threads

https://www.vereinwir.ch/

https://t.me/VereinWIR https://t.me/TranslatedPressDE


Brief Bio:

Christian is one of the leading Swiss opponents of the Corona agenda and the international implementation of 5G. His presentations, showing the ignorance of governments and politicians on these two topics, are helping to change the narrative of “boots on the ground” citizens. As Director of Lepitus Enterprises AG, Christian Oesch has been part of international business development for nearly 20 years, focusing on various tools and technologies for integrative medicine. This has allowed him to connect and stay connected with hundreds of doctors, scientists, practitioners, therapists, and patients worldwide. Christian is currently active as President of Schweizerischer Verein WIR (www.vereinwir.ch), a Swiss non-profit organization. His work includes coordinating various freedom movements, garnering legal opinions, and mobilizing grassroots organizations to oppose the corona and 5G agendas through the use of questionnaires and petitions. He is also involved in launching criminal complaints, political initiatives, and other activist projects in and around Switzerland.


Resources:

Website lab-project : https://www.vereinwir.ch/spinnenfaeden/


Power point : https://www.vereinwir.ch/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/EN-Version-Analytical-investigations-of-mysterious-spider-threads_VereinWIR_PDF-format.pdf


Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://graceasagra.com/


Special Guest Host:

Atty David Meiswinkle

https://nationalarm.org/


Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


WELLNESS RESOURCES

• Optimal Health and Wellness with Grace Virtual Dispensary Link (Designs for Health)

  2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness

• Quantum Nurse Eternal Health (Face Skin Care, Protein Powder and Elderberry)

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Co-host:

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


