OLIVER STONE - Feb 20-21, London. Stand against the extradition of Julian Assange!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 20-21, London. Stand against the extradition of Julian Assange!
Adding: Britain has no right to extradite Assange to the US, the extradition agreement between London and Washington prohibits the transfer of political prisoners," said Snowden.
He urged not to remain silent about Assange's situation, as he can still be saved and have an impact on the outcome.