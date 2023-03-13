What killed this rat? (Don’t watch if squeamish) MVI_0298-300merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was watering here late yesterday
afternoon, and there was no sign of this rat. This morning I found it dead,
draped over some poly reticulation pipe, with ants crawling all over it and
consuming first the liquid around its eyes, and in the fur around its neck. I
eventually came to be persuaded that a cat had caught it, lethally injuring it,
but it had got away, to die some distance away and without the cat finding it.
I have several undomesticated cats living in and visiting my backyard every
day. While this does not please me, the mice and rat population has dropped greatly,
since they began having litters about 3 years ago.