Climate con man extraordinaire, John Kerry: The farming industry must be destroyed in order to achieve Net Zero.



"Agriculture contributes about 33% (Yep that number again) of all the emissions of the world. And we can't get to Net Zero—we don't get this job done—unless agriculture is front and centre as part of the solution."



"You just can't continue to both warm the planet, while also expecting to feed it. It doesn't work. So we have to reduce emissions from the food system."



