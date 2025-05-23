Israeli Knesset Member Simcha Rothman on Gaza Civilians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Knesset Member Simcha Rothman told Channel 4 News that
Palestinians are Israel's “enemies” when asked why Israel would not
allow civilians in Gaza to flee the war and cross the border into Israel
after he had suggested the UK government should assist in getting
Palestinians out of Gaza.
Source @Real World News
