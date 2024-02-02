Steve Evans & Dr Jan Halper-Hayes on The Freeman Report with James Freeman - 01 February 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today's show, Steve discusses how dairy farming has evolved in recent years and how he produces milk for supermarkets at a loss. He raises the question of how long this situation can continue.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Steve Evans is a British dairy farmer from Pembrokeshire in Wales.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes is a Political Psychologist and CEO Strategy, Former Global Vice President of Republicans Overseas, and Republican Commentator. She has appeared on GBNews, BBC World, Sky, CNBC, CNN, and Breitbart.