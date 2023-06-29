Dick Morris – The Truth About Hunter Biden’s Deal !!!, 4127

Good morning. I’m still reporting on the coup.

Please remember to Like, Share and Subscribe.







This morning, I just happened to stumble onto a half-hour show on Newsmax called

Dick Morris Democracy. Morris gives a great explanation of the absurdity of Hunter Biden’s slap-on-the-wrist, sweetheart deal announced by the Injustice Department for the bribery and extortion scheme that he allegedly ran as the bagman for his father.





Morris was Bill Clinton’s campaign manager during his successful 1996 presidential re-election campaign where he urged Clinton to portray himself as a centrist by supporting moderate policies.









Interestingly, in high school, Morris managed Jerry Nadler’s campaign for class president when the two were students at Stuyvestant High in New York City. Nadler and Morris then roomed together in college at Columbia University. Nadler went on to prominence as a long-standing member of the U.S. House of Representatives.







Morris went on to a career as a political commentator and critic of the Clintons, particularly Hillary Clinton.





Morris’s piece this morning summarized the gigantic scale of what may yet be revealed on the Hunter Biden scandal.





insert





So, Hunter’s conviction on a few minor charges was likely a ploy to immunize him against much more serious charges which may be just around the corner. Imagine the uproar if Joe Biden had pardoned his son? But this move by the Injustice Dept. was the next best thing Hunter could possibly have gotten.