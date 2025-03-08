💥The remaining vehicles in the convoy got destroyed by FPV drones.

The Ukrainian convoy trying to flee near Sudzha was stopped by a previously demolished bridge and then hit by Russian fire.

Why they decided to travel like that, under cover of Russian fire and surveillance drones, only they know.

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the General Staff reports that Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region are being destroyed as some of their best units attempt to retreat without orders—only to end up in kill zones. Once again, Syrsky failed to issue a timely withdrawal order despite requests from field commanders and the worsening tactical encirclement. Supply routes have been under fire for a week, and bridges have been destroyed. Today alone, nearly a thousand troops have been lost, along with a hundred pieces of equipment. The battle in Kursk is turning into a meat grinder.

Earlier today this was posted about a Bridge explosion video that I didn't post:

Destroyed bridges across the Loknya River near the hamlets of 1st Knyazhiy and 2nd Knyazhiy between Sudzha and the village of Kazachya Loknya, from where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are hastily withdrawing part of their forces.

Now it will be even more difficult for the enemy to retreat or transfer reinforcements.