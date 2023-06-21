BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia Prepares Tactical Nukes, will this make Jesus cut things Short?? Lest all Perish!!
Pine Grove News
Pine Grove News
06/21/2023

As Russia Prepares To Use Tactical Nukeshttp://endoftheamericandream.com/as-russia-prepares-to-use-tactical-nukes-millions-of-you-dont-even-realize-you-are-going-to-die-in-a-third-world-war/

Nuclear war escalation alert – Urgent interview with Steve Quayle

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-21-nuclear-war-escalation-alert-urgent-interview-steve-quayle.html

People are flocking to an “AI Jesus” seeking councel, wisdom and direction for life

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/people-are-flocking-to-an-ai-jesus-seeking-council-wisdom-and-direction-for-life/

The UN’s New Fact-Checking System Called “IVerify” Will Be Used To Crack Down On “Misinformation” All Over The World

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/the-uns-new-fact-checking-system-called-iverify-will-be-used-to-crack-down-on-misinformation-all-over-the-world/

Girl Scouts offers LGBT patch for attending pride month celebrations and participating in “activities”

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/girl-scouts-offers-lgbt-patch-for-attending-pride-month-celebrations-and-participating-in-activities/

Texas Christian University offering “Drag Course” for Spring 2023 semester

Major Christian College cancels event with Promise Keepers after they posted their support for Biblical marriage between men and women

Biden just called Xi a ‘dictator,’ fueling anger from China

Putin amps-up more nuke threats but is anyone even paying attention anymore?

Did OceanGate CEO Call Missing Sub Immune to Danger?

Keywords
mike adamsnukesteve quaylepgnewstitanpgnai jesus
