Life is Like a Book Time to Turn The Page

Your Life is like a book, each day you turn the page.

Major changes are the chapters, High School, Military, Base changes, Moves, Churches.

What do you do when day after day ( turn the page) life sucks?

You end that chapter and write a new one?

Matt Lacey, you can be anything you want to be 4 years from today.

If your not happy do something about it?

What is the problem, People, places or things?

Maybe they no longer fit in with the story line?

God gave you one book, What is your next chapter going to be about?

As for me I gave my book back to God? I have decided to be content with where I at, however I still make constant adjustments, I have free will and a brain?

My daily prayer Is God give me strength to get through this (day) page?

Help me to forgive, Help me to love