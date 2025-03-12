THE ASCENT OF ALFRED ♛ EMILY YOUCIS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
woah fuckers
The Thrilling Trailer for the Brand New 7:30 minute long Alfred Alfer Movie Segment, Coming this Election!
In the face of Imminent Global Enslavement
And the Decay of Western Civilization
One Dog must Meme his way Into the Internet
And Seize Power to save the Free World
Before Everything Gets Shut Down!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ3MRhxhx0k
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9n2k98 [thanks to https://www.reddit.com/r/rspod/comments/1aua6ac/anyone_remember_emily_youcis_phillies_pistachio/ 🖲]