THE ASCENT OF ALFRED ♛ EMILY YOUCIS

woah fuckers





The Thrilling Trailer for the Brand New 7:30 minute long Alfred Alfer Movie Segment, Coming this Election!

In the face of Imminent Global Enslavement

And the Decay of Western Civilization

One Dog must Meme his way Into the Internet

And Seize Power to save the Free World

Before Everything Gets Shut Down!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ3MRhxhx0k





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9n2k98 [thanks to https://www.reddit.com/r/rspod/comments/1aua6ac/anyone_remember_emily_youcis_phillies_pistachio/ 🖲]