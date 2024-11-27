The devil & his elites stole our real Christians’ life story and made it into their movie Terminator

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2024). The enemy had tried to time travel back into our real Christians’ lives and our ancestors’ lives to try to kill us and sabotage us, but God protected us and our ancestors. They made our real Christians’ life story into their movie “Terminator.” The only difference is, they only try to kill Sara Connor and her son John Conner only a few times, but in reality, they have tried to assassinate us real Christians hundreds of times, even before we were born many times. They did not like me writing this daily sermon, because they were constantly attacking my heart while making today’s daily sermon video last night, in order to desperately try to kill me with a heart attack. They are delirious. They cannot harm us real Christian kamikaze warriors of Christ, because we are already dead to ourselves and alive unto Christ, and we self-sacrifice ourselves on the cross every day and die to our own lives to live for Christ, just as God’s Word says. Instead, our duty is to glorify God by administering the defeat upon the devil & his army and destroying them by kamikaze attacking them and hunting them down. We are the hunter killer terminator and not them, because we are the predator and the devil & his hell’s army are our preys. If God is for us, who can be against us? The One born of God keeps us safe and nothing can harm us. God’s order of the day is, “Attack, attack, attack,” and defend God’s flock and God’s human specie from extermination and our allies and the earth and the women & children and the 12 million Western feminist nations’ children they are eating and throwing their leftover human meat into their church food and supermarket groceries and fast food. Just as the Word of God says in Isaiah 54:15, when they time travel back into our past timeline to send terminators to try to kill us or harm us, they will be the ones to get killed and harmed. God is sovereign over all time and the course of history and the lives of his children. Have no fear. Fight for our God and banzai charge his billions of enemies. Uphold God’s righteousness & self-sacrificial love and duty and honor and loyalty and faith and Word & name & testimony. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





