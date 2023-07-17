BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When The Laodiceans Come Knocking, Don't Answer The Door-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 16 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
07/17/2023

I watched an amazing thing the other day. It was an interview with Baptist-preacher-turned-exorcist Greg Locke and the 'clown king of the Charismatics' Benny Hinn, and Locke, who when he preached the gospel exposed Hinn as the fraud he is, was now groveling at Hinn's feet asking for his blessing. So many questions, so many emotions, what on earth is happen? Oh wait, I know.

"Because thou sayest, I am rich, and increased with goods, and have need of nothing; and knowest not that thou art wretched, and miserable, and poor, and blind, and naked: I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see." Revelation 3:17,18 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we have been warning you about the end times Laodicean Church for many years now, and with the addition of Greg Locke, things just continue to crumble and dissolve at a record pace. What's crumbling? The professing Christian Church, exactly how Paul our apostle said it would in the great 'falling away' that precedes the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
