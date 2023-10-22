Islamic Jihad in Europe. Clashes between police & "pro-Palestine" immigrants in Berlin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
RadioGenoa: Islamic Jihad in Europe. Clashes between police and "pro-Palestine" immigrants in Berlin. At least 70 police officers were injured and 200 fanatics were arrested. Numerous vehicles burned, Molotov cocktails thrown and various destructions.
They don't want peace, they want chaos in the heart of Western Europe. This madness must be stopped now.
@RadioGenoa
https://x.com/RadioGenoa/status/1715974239969325098?s=20