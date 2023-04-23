BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
End Times Secrets Revealed: The Ark of The Covenant
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
Get Blessed Forever 2 COR 2:17
105 followers
109 views • 04/23/2023

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

Go to link above to visit our real Bible believers website with in depth webpages including: Bible Codes and Scripture Numerics, Spiritual Circumcision, Deliverance , The Rapture , Earning Eternal Rewards, How to Interpret The Bible, and much more.

Watch "The Lamb Of God And The Ark Of The Covenant" - by Jonathan Gray - Incredible, Jonathan Gray was a skeptic and set out to prove Ron Wyatt wrong. Wyatt's discovery was validated! The evidence is amazing! Check out this famous archeology site and then understand why it is deliberately ignored by mainstream college professors as it exposes their religion of atheism and/or occultism by proving there was a great flood, so evolution again is exposed as the fake that it is. The Teaching of evolution is part of the long term history revision plan and changing the masses beliefs about all areas of reality. Their main rule is anything is basically acceptable as long as there is no Jesus Christ in it. Read John chapter 1 and 1st John Chapter 1: Jesus is the word, so that includes his King James Bible - translated under a King (Ecc. 8:4), "where the word of a king is, there is power" King James is Jacob in Hebrew!

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/

bibleevolutionexoduskjvfirenoahsodombrimstonearknoahs arkred seaarcheologymercy seathistory revisionark of the covenent
