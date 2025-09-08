BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GEOENGINEERING DANE WIGINGTON, TIM TRUTH, HAARP & THE DYING OF EVERYTHING
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
2 weeks ago

📖 [Read] Revelation 11-18 (KJV)

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-11-18/


Vice President Johnson at Southwest Texas State University (1962) “It lays the predicate and foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world's cloud layer and ultimately to control the weather; and he who controls the weather will control the world”


Now a new class of weapons more disastrous than nuclear warfare is on the horizon. For altering the environment, weather and climate modification technologies, are the methods that may be used to convert climate and weather systems into weapons of war. It refers to Operation Popeye, which aimed to extend the monsoon season in Southeast Asia.


Learn More Here: (PDF) https://medicinthegreentime.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/OPERATION-POPEYE.pdf


Learn More Here: https://www.unrevealedfiles.com/weather-warfare-weather-modification-technology-in-warfare/


Learn More Here: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-and-the-dying-of-the-trees/


Credits to Dane Wigington, Tim Truth and MT

