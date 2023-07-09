© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The TRUTH about the Ukraine War | Col. Doug MacGregor
Doug MacGregor is a career military fighter with experience in the first gulf war and served as a military advisor to Donald Trump. He is a truth teller and in this in person interview tells the truth about what is really happening in the Ukrainian war.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
bigpicture.watch/newsletter
SUPPORT OUR WORK
https://bigpicture.watch/donations/support-our-work/
https://rumble.com/v2xabei-the-truth-about-the-ukraine-war-doug-macgregor.html